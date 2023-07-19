So many divorces! From Ariana Grande to Sofia Vergara, Hollywood couples calling it off in 2023

| Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

The year 2023 hasn't been very kind for personal lives of celebrities as high-profile stars from Hollywood have announced separation after many years of being together. On July 18, Ariana Grande also called it quits with husband alongwith Sofia Vergara and husband. Here's a list of other Hollywood celebrities who have divorced this year.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

American pop singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are getting divorced. The couple has been separated since January 2023. Ariana and Dalton, who is a real estate agent, split after two years of their marriage but "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," said a source to People magazine. Ariana Grande's busy overseas work schedule and the distance between the couple led to this and the former couple now just want to "remain best friends."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways after being together for 7 years. In a joint statement, the couple said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Reportedly, the couple wasn't happy together for some time. In fact, they were putting up a united front and were smiling in front of cameras while they would bicker behind the scenes.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

After six years of marriage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced that they are divorcing. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other." The former couple share two kids, daughter Lucia and son Renn. Ricky Martin previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Billy Porter and Adam Smith also called it quits this year. Billy Porter's rep confirmed that their decision is "mutual" and "amicable". The rep continued, "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years. The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter. There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected." Billy Porter and Adam Smith met in 2009 at a dinner party. They broke up after dating for about a year. They met later and rekindled romance after five years. The two got married in 2017.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

This is possibly one of the first divorces in 2023 that is both scandalous and bitter. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are divorcing this year after 18 years of marriage and there are reports that Kevin is seeking revenge from his ex-wife for slapping divorce on him. According to their prenuptial agreement in 2004, in a possible case of separation, Christine will have to leave their estate in a span of 30 days. Kevin has meanwhile agreed to give his ex-wife rent for a new property of $30,000 a month with an additional $10,000 as the cost of moving, but she came out to say it wasn't enough. The couple has requested joint custody of the kids and has had conflicts over child support as well. According to the court hearing, Kevin will be paying $129,755 per month as child support, however, healthcare expenses are to be split up even between the former couple.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth parted ways this year after 10 years of being together. In a statement shared on their social media platforms on March 24, 2023, Witherspoon and Toth announced their separation. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

(Photograph: Instagram )

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

Longtime friends and couple Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin announced their separation this year. The pair wed in a courthouse ceremony in October 2019, but have been together much longer as the two have known each other since their teenage years. The pair have two daughters. They welcomed their first child in October 2018, and another in December 2020.

(Photograph: Twitter )