/Tom Holland lets slip his rare nickname for Zendaya on Spider-Man 4 red carpet

Hollywood’s power couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have always kept their romance low profile, which is why a recent moment between the two on the red carpet got fans excited. At the Rome premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a brief exchange between the two beautifully highlighted the personal dynamics of their marriage. Tom called Zendaya with an unusual name, which surprised many who are unfamiliar with the detail.

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘Maree’

The moment took place during the media interaction on the red carpet. While speaking with reporters on the red carpet, Holland appeared to need to ask his wife a question who was speaking to the press elsewhere on the line. Rather than using her professional name or a publicly known nickname, Holland called her out as "Maree"—a name that surprised many.

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Zendaya immediately responded to the name, turning to acknowledge his question. "What's the name of that place?" Holland asked, apparently referring to a location the couple planned to visit after the premiere."Giolitti's," Zendaya replied before returning her attention to her ongoing interview and adding, "That's where we're going after this."

The brief exchange stood out among the typical red carpet interactions as the name "Maree" is not commonly associated with the actress in public discourse.

Zendaya’s middle name

For those who don’t know, Maree is Zendaya’s middle name. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, though she has been known professionally throughout her career by her first name alone.

In the past, Holland has been heard calling Zendaya ‘Z” in public, but calling her by her middle name at the Rome premiere was perhaps a first.

The couple's appearance at the premiere coincided with their joint promotional efforts for the film, which reunites them on-screen as the characters Peter Parker and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones.

At the event, Zendaya wore a vintage Giorgio Armani gown featuring a subtle spiderweb motif, while Holland selected a burgundy suit for the occasion.

Tom Holland's recent confirmation of marriage

The red carpet moment came shortly after Holland publicly hinted that he and Zendaya are married. In a recent interview with Esquire UK, the actor addressed AI-generated images that had circulated online purporting to show the couple's wedding ceremony. When asked whether he worried that family members might have felt excluded from the celebration, Holland offered a definitive response. "No, because they were all there. That's all you'll get on that," he said, indicating that the wedding had indeed taken place with close family in attendance.

Tom Holland on his relationship with ZendayaElsewhere in the same interview, Holland reflected more broadly on his relationship and the unique support system he and Zendaya provide for one another as they manage the demands of their professional lives in the public eye.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise will reunite Tom Holland and Zendaya as they reprise their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle ‘M.J.’ Jones, respectively.