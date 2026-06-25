/Lian Payne's 9-year-old son Bear named as sole heir of his USD 29 million estate

Late singer Liam Payne’s son Bear has been named as the sole beneficiary of his multi-million dollar estate. The former One Direction member's nine-year-old son, Bear, has become the beneficiary of USD 29,007,998 from his estate, according to a report in People.

According to court documents, cited by People, while some of the money can be used now, the majority of it will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

Liam Payne's untimely death

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The singer died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony. His death left the entire music industry in deep shock. Investigations revealed that Liam died from "polytrauma"—multiple severe injuries—including internal and external haemorrhaging and a fractured skull caused by a fall from a third-story hotel balcony. Official tests revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of the fall.

Bear, son of Liam and Cheryl

The late singer welcomed his first and only child with his former partner, singer Cheryl, in 2017. In May 2025, Cheryl was named the administrator of Payne's estate, seven months after his death, without a will.

At the time, the documents indicated that the gross value of the late singer's estate in the UK amounted to USD 38 million, and the net value was about USD 32.2 million.

On March 22 2017, Payne and Cheryl announced their son's arrival. The overwhelmed singer had shared an emotional note on the arrival of his son. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this; she's really made my dreams come true," the late singer wrote on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Payne opened up on fatherhood, stating that he always wanted to be a young father.

"I always wanted to be a young dad. I had my son at a young age, and you think it would be a magical thing, that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be. But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that's what he does, so my thing was to cook," he said, as quoted by People.