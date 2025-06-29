/Building the Band trailer: Liam Payne's sister reacts to singer's last appearance in the show

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's tragic death shocked the whole world. The singer died while he was allegedly trying to escape from his hotel by using the balcony. Fans who miss him dearly will be able to see him for one last time on a Netflix show titled Building the Band. In regard to this, his sister Ruth Gibbins has reacted after the trailer of the show was unveiled recently.

Liam Payne's emotional moment after the release of Building the Band trailer

Ruth Gibbins took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were filming, but watching it back, wow!".



She further wrote, "You’re a star Liam, you always were and always will be. There are a range of emotions I felt watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day." Alongside she also added the trailer of the singer's final show before his death.

For the unversed, The late singer will appear on the show as a guest judge on the series. It was wrapped before Liam's death in October last year. Building the Band is a series in which musicians are brought together for a chance to form their own band; what will happen when the bands finally meet and look, choreography and style come into play? It is all set to premiere on July 9 on streaming giant Netflix.

Liam Payne's death

According to witnesses, a police report, a 911 call, and surveillance video, the hotel staff reportedly knew he was planning to escape but chose to leave him alone, which ultimately led to his tragic fall to his death.