/Transformers reboot reportedly in the works with Michael Bay to direct again

According to a new report, director Michael Bay will be returning to helm the next entry in the popular Transformers franchise. Michael Bay first brought the 1980s animated show to life with the 2007 film Transformers. The movie was a massive success, grossing over $700 million worldwide and making the franchise a household name. He went on to direct its sequels, Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017), before stepping back from the director's chair. While he continued as executive producer for later sequels, those films did not have the same impact and underperformed at the box office, which might be the reason behind his return. The franchise has grossed over $5.29 billion worldwide.

Michael Bay set to return as director

According to a report by SFFGazette, “Bay approached the studio last year to come back as a hands-on producer and possibly director, and he's got writer Jordan VanDina working on a script. It's one of five or so Transformers projects in development that David Ellison and Skydance will inherit if/when the Paramount sale closes.”

The report also states the long-rumoured G.I. Joe and Transformers live-action crossover is in the works. Michael Bay’s new Transformers movie is reportedly eyeing a 2029 release, so fans will have to wait a while to watch the action on the big screen.

What is Transformers about?

The series follows two groups of sentient robots who have the power to transform into vehicles of their choosing. The first group, led by Optimus Prime, is called the Autobots, who left their dying planet after an all-out civil war with the evil Decepticons led by Megatron. The Autobots take refuge on Earth but are soon followed by the Decepticons, who have plans to conquer the planet.