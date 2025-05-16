Published: May 16, 2025, 08:33 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Megan Fox has been lighting up the screen and stealing hearts since the 2000s. Today, she celebrates her 39th birthday. Let's take a look at 6 roles that made her a star.
From Transformers to Jennifer's Body 6 roles that made her a star
Megan Fox has been lighting up the screen and stealing hearts since the 2000s. The actress has worked on some of the most successful and beloved franchises in Hollywood. Today, she celebrates her 39th birthday, so let's take a look at six roles that made her a star.
Transformers
The movie that made her a star, Transformers, became an international blockbuster and launched one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.
Till Death
An underrated survival thriller, the movie follows a woman named Emma, who has to fight for her life after she finds herself trapped in the wilderness and on the run.
This Is 40
Megan Fox has a scene-stealing role in this brilliant comedy about marriage. The movie is directed by Judd Apatow.
Friends with Kids
A fun comedy where the actress got to show off her comedy talent. The movie is directed by Jennifer Westfeldt and boasts an ensemble cast.
Jennifer's Body
A cult classic horror comedy, Megan Fox stars as Jennifer Check, a high schooler who gets turned into a succubus who must feed on flesh.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
A live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise, Megan Fox played the role of reporter April O'Neil in the movie.
