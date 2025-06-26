/Jensen Ackles open to playing Batman in DCU, says it would be a challenge to make it stand out

The DCU is gearing up for its big-screen debut this July with James Gunn's Superman. There has been a lot of speculation on when fans will get to see the DCU version of Batman and which actor will take on the mantle of the Caped Crusader. One of the front runners in fans' minds is actor Jensen Ackles, who is known for his work on the Supernatural TV series and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Ackles, who is currently promoting his new series Countdown, was asked if he would be interested in joining the DCU as Batman.

Speaking with Collider, the actor said, "Oh, man. I don’t know. It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman. I would probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing and whoever’s writing it, and get inspiration from the text. But look, you talk about not wanting to fumble the football, that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry, but also proud, and a certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something".

DCU Batman project in early stages

Currently, the DCU's version of Batman is in the scripting stages with Andy Muschietti attached to direct. The project will be based on Batman: The Brave and the Bold comic book storyline and focuses on Batman's relationship with his son Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of Robin.

Pattinson’s Batman exists outside the DCU

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's Batman 2 is still in development and is expected to go into production in March 2026. The movie will not be a part of the DCU and is set in a different cinematic universe. For now, the DCU's future depends on the success of Superman, which will be released worldwide on July 11, 2025.

