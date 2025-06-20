Lanterns: Director James Hawes shares update on the project, teases cosmic adventure

One of the most anticipated shows of 2026 is the DCU's Lanterns. The show will introduce the iconic Green Lantern Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, and John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre. The series follows Green Lantern Hal Jordan, a member of the intergalactic law enforcement agency known as the Green Lantern Corps. He is sent to Earth to investigate a murder, where he encounters John Stewart, a former Marine who later receives a Green Lantern ring and becomes Jordan’s trainee. While it was reported that the show would be a grounded detective story, according to director James Hawes, it seems that it might not be entirely the case.

James Hawes teases the show’s tone and scope

James Hawes, who is known for his work on shows like Slow Horses, The Alienist and Raised by Wolves, has directed the pilot episode of Lanterns. He recently shared with Phase Hero, "The scripts have so much wit, so much character, it's a buddy cop movie, played out in a True Detective, Fargo, No Country For Old Men naturalistic way and then somebody flies."

"I'm going to talk very obliquely about this because there are excitements to come. It won't disappoint the classic fans. I think it will invite in a whole new audience as well. Because we get to meet the characters in quite a rooted way before it takes you intergalactic," he added.

What to expect from the DCU’s Lanterns

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his DCU debut in the upcoming Superman movie, is set to play a crucial role in Lanterns. The series will also introduce Sinestro, Hal Jordan’s former mentor turned nemesis, who was expelled from the Corps for abusing his power. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has hinted that the series will uncover a terrifying mystery that ties into the larger DCU narrative.

The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen. Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is expected to premiere on Max in early 2026.