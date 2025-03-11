Award-winning actress Nicole Ari Parker has joined the cast of the upcoming DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) series Lanterns. Parker is known for her roles in Empire, Boogie Nights, The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love, and And Just Like That.

Parker’s role in Lanterns

Parker will play Bernadette, the mother of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who is the newest recruit of the intergalactic peacekeeping force, the Green Lantern Corps. In the series, Stewart is mentored by veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as they investigate a murder on Earth.

Sinestro’s introduction

The series will also introduce Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), a former Green Lantern who was expelled from the Corps for abusing his power. Now, he wields a yellow ring of power fueled by fear.

James Gunn’s vision for Lanterns

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has described the show as a terrestrial-based mystery, likening it to True Detective but with Green Lanterns as space cops watching over Precinct Earth. He teased that they will uncover a terrifying mystery that ties into the larger DCU narrative.

Other Green Lanterns in the DCU

The series will also feature Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, a hot-headed and brash Green Lantern. Gardner will make his first appearance in the upcoming Superman.

Filming is currently underway in Los Angeles, with production expected to wrap up by July 2025. The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen.

Lanterns is set to premiere on Max in early 2026.

