The plot details for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong 2 have leaked online, giving fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film is the third instalment in the Godzilla x Kong franchise and the eighth entry in Legendary Studios’ broader MonsterVerse, which kicked off with Godzilla (2014) and has grossed a massive $2.5 billion worldwide.

Initially set to be directed by Adam Wingard, who helmed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the sequel will now be directed by Grant Sputore (I Am Mother).

Leaked plot details (Spoilers ahead)

According to a report by High on Cinema (via SFFGazette.com), here are some of the major plot points for Godzilla x Kong 2:

Godzilla turns antagonist?

One of the biggest twists in the film is that Godzilla himself becomes the primary antagonist. His rage is fueled by humanity’s interference in the natural order, leading to an all-out war between the Titans and the military.

Shimo’s cameo & the rise of "zombie" titans

The Titan Shimo will make a brief appearance but will be taken down using advanced anti-Titan weaponry. Additionally, mechanised, reanimated Titans—including Skull Crawlers—will be used as weapons against both Kong and Godzilla, escalating the conflict further.

Kong’s struggle with humanity

While Godzilla is set on war, Kong finds himself conflicted. Though he shares Godzilla’s anger, he struggles with whether to continue coexisting with humanity or reject them entirely. A major battle between Kong and the military in a city is said to be one of the film’s most intense sequences.

Epic Colosseum battle

A standout action set piece will see Godzilla resting in the Roman Colosseum before being ambushed by the military and their mechanized Titans, leading to a destructive battle that devastates the city.

Mothra’s return

Mothra makes a dramatic comeback, engaging in a brief clash with both Godzilla and Kong. Unlike them, she refuses to abandon humanity and plays a pivotal role in convincing them that people are still worth protecting.

A hopeful ending

By the end of the film, humanity begins taking steps to restore Earth’s balance, realising that coexisting with the Titans—not controlling them—is the key to survival, echoing the harmony that once existed in ancient times.

Godzilla x Kong 2 is set for a 2026 release with a screenplay written by David Callaham, known for his work on Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

