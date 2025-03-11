We can't keep calm as Deepika Padukone just stunned us with her all-white look at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. The new mother kept to her usual classy style as she attended the high-profile Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show alongside names like oscars-winning actress Emma Stone, BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Ana de Armas and many others.

Advertisment

Deepika Padukone kept the glam quotient high in a tall white blazer that worked as a dress with black body hugging warm leggings and a white wide-rimmed hat. She smiled for the cameras as paparazzi asked for photos en route to the fashion week venue. This is her first major public outing since she gave birth to her baby, a daughter named Dua.

Advertisment

Celebrities at Louis Vuitton train-inspired show at Paris Fashion Week

We also spotted BLACKPINK singer Lisa who chose an all-black attire for the occasion. Both Lisa and Deepika are global brand ambassadors for the luxury label Louis Vuitton. While we don't have pictures of the two together, we saw them seated in front row for the show.

Advertisment

A-list attendees included actors Jennifer Connelly, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, and Emma Stone as well as French first lady Brigitte Macron.

Jennifer Connelly is a longtime friend of the house and personal pal of Franco-Belgian chief designer of the brand, Nicolas Ghesquière. Jennifer was spotted in a cherry red dress from the spring collection. It was complete with big shoulders and a bias-cut hem.

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner made her way to the show in an urban warrior ensemble with a leather dress that had spike buttons on it.

Ana de Armas was in a slinky sequined slipdress topped with a loose silk kimono.

The show featured a variety of looks and cuts, with tailored and tight-fitting silhouettes.