Bollywood star and global icon Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. As the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the luxury fashion house.

Advertisment

Against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, she donned a hat, a scarf to tie up her hair, a dash of classic red lipstick, a white oversized coat, and all-black heels and gloves.

Advertisment

Also Read: Jason Momoa texted James Gunn asking to play Lobo the minute he took over DC Studios

A historic moment at the Louvre

The actress attended the Louis Vuitton show at The Cour Carrée du Louvre, the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris. As the first-ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she has set the stage for India’s growing influence on the global fashion scene.

Advertisment

Her association with these brands has paved the way for other Indian celebrities to follow suit. Stunning in a timeless, classic ensemble reminiscent of vintage charm, Deepika once again proved her fashion prowess on the international stage.

Also Read: Iconic James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan insists on UK roots

A rising global fashion icon

As a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika has been making waves in the fashion world. She was recently seen in an all-black ensemble for Cartier’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Dubai, followed by a dazzling appearance at the Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she stunned in a golden outfit.

Her partnership with these luxury houses marks a significant milestone in her career, making her the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton.

Also Read: IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel breaks down as she beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in Best Actress category

Fans can’t stop praising her look

Netizens can’t stop praising her latest look, calling it "iconic" and hailing Deepika as the "holy iconic queen!!" Comments flooded social media with admiration: "Can't take my eyes off Deepika, she is serving," "This woman is a vision," and "Now the Eiffel Tower has tough competition—who is more beautiful?"

Balancing motherhood and global stardom

While she enjoys motherhood and continues to represent India on prestigious global platforms, Deepika’s presence was deeply missed, and she continues to surprise with her back-to-back stunning and powerful outings. Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton has once again solidified her position as a fashion icon and a global ambassador for Indian cinema.

Also Read: Korean singer Wheesung found dead at his Seoul home: Reports