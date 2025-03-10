Nitanshi Goel got emotional on the IIFA 2025 stage on Sunday night as she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. The film, helmed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, dominated the awards night with 10 wins.



Nitanshi, who made her debut in Kiran Rao's acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, found herself overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the award for her portrayal of Phool Kumari in the film.

'Just happy tears'

Nitanshi beat strong contenders in the category to win the Best Actress award. She was nominated alongside Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), and Yami Gautam (Article 370).



Post her win, she told news agency ANI that she was not expecting to win in the category. , "I wasn't expecting this," adding, "I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."

Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

Nitanshi also expressed her gratitude, saying, "I dedicate this to my mom, to everyone who loved Phool, to those who accepted me--Nitanshi and Phool. A special thanks to Kiran ma'am, Aamir sir, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies. And of course, the universe for making this happen."



After receiving the honour, Nitanshi spoke about the overwhelming nature of the moment.

"The first thing I did was cry and try to put together a speech because I couldn't believe it was happening. Then I gave my mom a big hug, and a huge hug to Kiran ma'am. It was all just happy tears," she said.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, released internationally as Lost Ladies, is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. It tells the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.



The film, which also stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, garnered praise for its compelling story and performances.



Although it did not make it to the longlist for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, Laapataa Ladies continues to win hearts worldwide.

