IIFA Awards 2025 Full Winners List: It was a magical night in Jaipur to say the least as top celebrities came together to celebrate the spirit of Indian films and award the best we saw last year. From Shah Rukh Khan reclaiming the stage with his performances and recreating Dil To Pagal Hai moment with Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor’s fitting tribute to grandfather Raj Kapoor and much more – there were quite a few high points.

Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies emerged as the biggest winner, grabbing the Best Film honour, Best Actress for Nitanshi Goel, Best Supporting Actor for Ravi Kishan, Best Direction for Kiran Rao among other awards.

Kartik Aaryan picked up Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Here is the full list of winners of IIFA Awards 2025:

Best Picture - Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

About IIFA Awards

This was the Silver Jubilee for IIFA Awards. The 25th edition was a two-day event held in Jaipur on March 8-9. While the IIFA digital awards took place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Rajasthan on March 8, the main event was held on March 9.