Kareena Kapoor came prepared for the 2025 IIFA Awards which took place in Jaipur. After stunning us with amazing looks on the red carpet and giving us that viral moment when she and Shahid Kapoor were spotted talking in an animated manner, Kareena took to the IIFA stage and blew our minds when she performed to the iconic song “Mera Joota Hai Japaani” which originally featured her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Kareena paid a special tribute to the legendary actor Raj Kapoor as she danced to a medley of his popular songs.

Kareena's special gesture for grandfather Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

Kareena was spotted dancing to songs “Mera Joota Hai Japani”, “Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua” and others.

This was the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025 (IIFA) and hence the celebrations were limited to India, unlike all other years when the event took place abroad.

The official Instagram handle of IIFA posted the video with the caption: “We're truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration! #IIFA2025 #RajasthanTourism #IIFAJaipur #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA”

As the video went live on social media, fans shared how amazing the tribute was and congratulated Kareena for the incredible performance. One user commented, “The best heir of Raj Kapoor paying tribute to him.” Another fan wrote, “Raj Kapoor would have been proud of his granddaughter.”

Earlier, Kareena expressed her excitement about the performance at IIFA 2025. “Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema.”

Fans however missed Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, with some wondering why he didn’t join her in the tribute.