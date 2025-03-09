The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 celebrates the best works released in 2024. Apart from recognising the best work and talents, the night is also among Indian cinema's most stylish ones.

Ahead of the final ceremony, the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 was held in Jaipur, India, on Saturday (March 8), and a bevvy of Indian actors attended the event in their best fashion.

Bringing their bold and unique fashion to the green carpet, celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, and Karan Johar turned several heads with their look:

IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon - Best Green Carpet Looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor looked royal in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani red saree that featured golden borders, which she paired with a gold-embroidered corset blouse. She accesorised her look with a choker necklace.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made a jaw-dropping appearance at the IIFA Awards 2025. The actress showed up wearing a strapless Mark Bumgarner creation that accentuated her curves.

Madhuri Dixit

Dixit walked the green carpet wearing an elegant black dress with dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with statement earrings.

Karan Johar

Johar knows how to rule the red carpet with his standout appearances. The renowned director walked the green carpet wearing a shiny blazer with matching broad pants.

Urfi Javed

Known and appreciated for her out-of-the-box outfit choices, Urfi Javed walked the green carpet wearing a shimmery body-suit with a dramatic long trail.

Bobby Deol

Lord Bobby looked smart at the green carpet as he walked, wearing a red glittery coat paired with white pants.

Vikrant Massey

The 12th Fail actor looked dashing in an all-black sophisticated suit, and his long and wavvy hair added more smartness to the look.