Putting the past behind them, Bollywood’s famous exes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, had a fun and unexpected interaction at the IIFA 2025 press conference.

Advertisment

The surprising moment was captured during the event ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony, which is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, also known as the Pink City.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's fun chat at IIFA 2025

During the press conference, onlookers were shocked when Kareena and Shahid, former Bollywood sweethearts, were seen warmly interacting in front of the media.

Advertisment

Several clips from the event have since gone viral, especially one where Kareena and Shahid are seen sharing a hug and engaging in a lighthearted conversation. The internet has been buzzing with excitement over their unexpected reunion. At the event, Kareena looked stunning in a John Galliano gazette-print dress, while Shahid turned heads in a dashing white suit with floral prints.

Some users got nostalgic as they saw the reunion of Geet and Aditya, Kareena and Shahid's iconic characters from Jab We Met.

Such a beautiful moment.. #ShahidKapoor - #KareenaKapoor shared a hug ❤️. #KartikAaryan & others shared a stage at an Award Show Event. pic.twitter.com/c7OFCIt1hO — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 8, 2025

Advertisment

One user commented, ''reunion of the beloved Geet and Aditya (their iconic characters from Jab We Met) had fans reminiscing about their on-screen romantic.''

Another wrote, ''"Aww Geet and Adithya 🥹''

Some fans refused to believe, saying that it's AI-generated.

One user wrote, ''"Aww Geet and Adithya 🥹.''

Also read: IIFA Awards 2025: Date, time, host, venue, nominees list and more

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples during the time they dated. However, after their breakup in 2007, the two have rarely been seen together. Over the years, they have maintained their distance and often avoided each other at public events.

About Shahid and Kareena

Kareena and Shahid started dating in the early 2000s but parted ways in 2007. After their breakup, Kareena found love with Saif Ali Khan, whom she married in 2012. Meanwhile, Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.