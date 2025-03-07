The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is going to be a star-packed event with stunning performances and much more!

Advertisment

IIFA Awards 2025 schedule, date, time, ticket price, ticket online booking, nominees list.

The countdown for the big night has started, and despite choosing an exotic international location, this year's edition is happening in India.

The two-day-long award ceremony will be held in Jaipur, aka the pink city, Rajasthan.

Advertisment

In the last 25 years, the award ceremony has taken place in several exotic international locations such as London, South Africa, Malaysia, Canada and other places.

Advertisment

IIFA 2025 Venue

The star-studded night will be taking place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

IIFA 2025 Host

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar will be taking the hosting duties. This is the first time Aaryan will be taking the host duties. Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma​ and Abhishek Banerjee​​ will host the IIFA Digital Awards this year.

IIFA 2025: Who will be performing?

Shah Rukh Khan will be taking the stage as a performer. Apart from him, other stars who will be performing are Madhuri Dixit,​Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.





Increasing the temperature with his dashing presence, Shahid Kapoor has made his grand entry in Jaipur for IIFA 2025! pic.twitter.com/RCZSdQlah0 — IIFA (@IIFA) March 7, 2025

IIFA 2024 Nominations

Best Picture

Laapataa Ladies - Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande

Kill - Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor,

Article 370 - Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar

Laapataa Ladies - Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande

Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank- Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande

Shaitaan - Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani

Best Direction

Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Siddharth Anand (Fighter)

Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370)

Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)

Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Abhishek A Bachchan (I Want To Talk)

Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Priyamani (Article 370)

Jyotika (Srikanth)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Abhishek Banerjee Stree 2 – (Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein)

Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)

Performance in a Negative Role

Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Madhavan (Shaitaan)

Gajraj Rao (Maidaan)

Vivek Gomber (Jigra)

Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again)

Music Direction

Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Sachin – Jigar (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Sachin – Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Mitraz, Raghav, Talwiinder, Nds, Mc Square (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

A.R. Rahman (Maidaan)

Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet – Parampara, Dj Chetas, Adiya Rikhari, Tanishk

Bagchi, Amaal Malik (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Playback Singer (Female)

Madhubanti Baghchi for Aaj ki Raat (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank - Aaj ki Raat)

Shreya Ghoshal for lAmi Je Tomar 3.0 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Shreya Ghoshal for Dheeme Dheeme (Laapataa Ladies)

Rekha Bhardwaj for Nikat (Kill)

Shilpa Rao For Ishq Jaisa Kuch (Fighter)

Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

Karan Aujla for Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz)

Diljit Dosanjh, Baadshah for Naina (Crew)

Jubin Nautiyal for Dua (Article 370)

Mitraz for Akhiyan Gulab (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)