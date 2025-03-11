To celebrate the anniversary of DC Comics’ infamous antihero Lobo, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a text message he received from Jason Momoa after it was announced that he and Peter Safran would be leading the new DC Universe.

Advertisment

Also Read: Korean singer Wheesung found dead at his Seoul home: Reports

Advertisment

Momoa has long been vocal about his desire to play Lobo but was cast as Aquaman in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU). However, with DC’s upcoming cinematic reboot, the actor finally secured the role. Last year, it was confirmed that Momoa would portray the loud-mouth bounty hunter, with his debut expected in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also Read: Warner Bros. seek dismissal of Superman copyright lawsuit

Who Is Lobo?

Advertisment

In the comics, Lobo is an alien from the planet Czarnia with superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities. A ruthless bounty hunter, he is the last of his species and shares a unique connection with Superman, who is also one of the last survivors of his kind. Though their initial encounters are hostile due to Lobo’s reckless and violent nature, the two eventually form an unlikely friendship.

Also Read: Lady Gaga spotted walking hand-in-hand with fiancé Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty; WATCH

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Momoa’s Lobo will make his first appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which stars House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film began production in January 2025.

The movie is set in space and follows Supergirl on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthye Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder.

Supergirl will first appear in Superman, which is expected to lay the groundwork for future DCU movies and TV spin-offs.

Also Read: Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan says next James Bond should be 'British'