Warner Bros. is seeking to dismiss the copyright lawsuit filed by Mark Peary, the nephew of late Superman co-creator Joe Shuster, which could impact the release of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.

Advertisment

Also Read: OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend - Nadaaniyan, Daredevil: Born Again and more!

The lawsuit and WB's response

Peary’s lawsuit, filed in January, claims that Warner Bros. lacks the rights to release Superman in key international markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Advertisment

This is not the first legal battle over Superman’s copyright. In 2013, the Joe Shuster estate sued DC and Warner Bros., but the case was dismissed after it was revealed that Shuster’s sister had signed away his right of termination following his death in 1992.

Also Read: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio tease what to expect in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Warner Bros. remains confident that this new lawsuit will also be dismissed. If not, the studio plans to appeal to have the case transferred to the Los Angeles judge who previously handled the matter.

Advertisment

Will this affect Superman’s release?

The studio hopes to resolve the legal issues before Superman’s scheduled release on 11 July 2025. If the case lingers, it could create complications for the film’s international distribution.

Also Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie gets an official release date

James Gunn’s Superman

James Gunn’s Superman will be the first entry in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Early test screenings have reportedly been positive, with the film described as a blend of humour and heroism, drawing comparisons to the light-hearted yet epic tone of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Also Read: Superman early test screening audience compare it to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

For now, Superman remains on track for its July 2025 release, but its legal battle will be one to watch in the coming months.