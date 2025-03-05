The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie has officially received a release date. Serving as the first instalment in a trilogy, the film will kick off the epic conclusion of the beloved anime franchise. The movie is set to hit theatres in Japan in July 2025, with an international release scheduled for September 2025.

Advertisment

[ PROMOTION REEL 2025 ]



The Final Battle Ignites 🔥



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

ONLY IN MOVIE THEATRES 2025#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/hCNUCRfyMX — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 1, 2025

Also Read: Actor Matt Lucas apologises to Millie Bobby Brown

Advertisment

The Story of Demon Slayer

Set in Feudal Japan, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who joins a group of demon hunters after his family is slaughtered by demons. His sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, is turned into a demon but retains human emotions. Together, they embark on a quest to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the first demon and the source of the demon race, in hopes of turning Nezuko back into a human and ending his reign of terror.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson frustrated over The Batman 2 delay

Advertisment

The success of the Demon Slayer franchise

Infinity Castle will be the fourth film in the Demon Slayer franchise. The first movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020), played a crucial role in expanding the series' global fanbase. It grossed an astounding $507.1 million against a $15 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, surpassing the Oscar-winning Spirited Away (2001).

Also Read: Marco ban: Netizens react to CBFC ban of Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film

The subsequent films, To the Swordsmith Village (2023) and To the Hashira Training (2024), received positive reviews but did not match Mugen Train’s record-breaking success.

All four seasons of Demon Slayer are available for streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar and Crunchyroll.

Also Read: Marvel releases Daredevil: Born Again opening credit sequence