It seems fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with the delay of Matt Reeves’s The Batman 2. Robert Pattinson, who played the Caped Crusader in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful first part of the film in 2022, has also voiced his disappointment over the postponed production schedule.

Sequel pushed to 2027

Originally set for release in 2026, The Batman 2 has now been pushed back to October 1, 2027. While the official reason for the delay is that Matt Reeves is still working on the script, many fans believe it’s to give DC Studios more time to establish the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU).

Pattinson on the delay

Speaking to Hero Magazine, Pattinson didn’t hide his frustration, saying, "I f***ing hope so," the actor replied with a laugh. He added, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

Reeves’s The Batman and its spinoffs, including The Penguin series, will not be part of the DCU. Instead, they exist in a separate cinematic universe referred to as the "Batman Epic Crime Saga."

DC Studios casting a new Batman

Meanwhile, DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are searching for an actor to portray the DCU’s Batman. The movie is called The Brave and the Bold and will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who becomes Robin. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti and is currently in the scripting phase.

Pattinson’s next project

While waiting for The Batman 2, Pattinson is busy promoting his upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 7, 2025.

