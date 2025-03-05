Popular Tamil singer Kalpana Raghavendar has been hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt. She was discovered unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad by the police after members of the residents' association grew suspicious due to multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the singer.

Found unconscious after two days

Association members became suspicious after noticing that her house had been locked for two days. After multiple failed attempts to contact her, they alerted the police. A team arrived at her residence, forced their way in, and found Kalpana unconscious. They then informed her husband, who was in Chennai at the time.

Currently on ventilator support

Kalpana was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that she is currently on ventilator support.

A celebrated career in music

Kalpana began her career as a playback singer at the age of five. By 2013, she had recorded 1,500 tracks and performed in 3,000 shows in India and abroad. She gained widespread recognition after winning the Malayalam reality show Idea Star Singer season 5 in 2010 and later participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. She was also a judge on the reality show Super Singer Junior.

She frequently collaborated with legendary composers Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Awards and legacy

Kalpana is the daughter of renowned playback singer TS Raghavendra and singer Sulochana. She won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Pogiren from 36 Vayadhinile (2015) and the Nandi Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Navamoorthulainatti from Intinta Annamayya (2018).

