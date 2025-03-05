Author Neil Gaiman has presented new evidence refuting the abuse allegations against him, submitting a court declaration that includes several messages sent by his accuser, Scarlett Pavlovich.

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again premieres to critical acclaim

Court filing and text message evidence

Pavlovich, who previously worked as a babysitter for Gaiman, accused him of abuse. However, in a report by Variety, Gaiman's court declaration states: "None of Pavlovich’s claims are true. She is a fantasist who has fabricated a tale of abuse against me and Ms. Palmer."



The declaration also includes text messages that Gaiman asserts prove their relationship was consensual.

Advertisment

One message from February 2022 allegedly reads: “Thank you for a lovely, lovely night – wow x.”

Gaiman also claims that when he confronted Pavlovich about the allegations, she responded with: “Oh my God. Neil! I never said that, but I’m horrified by your message – me too you? Rape? WHAT? This is the first I have heard of this. Wow. I need a moment to digest your message… I have never used the word rape, I’m just so shocked, I honestly don’t know what to say.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle wants the world to address her by a new name

Advertisment

Impact on Gaiman’s career

Following the allegations, Gaiman was dropped by his publisher and stepped away from his involvement in the final season of Amazon’s Good Omens and Netflix’s The Sandman.

Also Read: Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday's leaked concept art go viral online, reveal key elements of the film

Gaiman seeks case dismissal

Gaiman’s legal team has now filed a motion to have the case dismissed, stating that the accusations are entirely false. Additionally, Gaiman has alleged that Pavlovich’s filing was influenced by external parties.

With this new evidence, doubts have emerged regarding the validity of the allegations, and the case now rests in the hands of the court’s decision.

Also Read: Jay Z files defamation case against former accuser, lawyer over dropped sexual assault charges