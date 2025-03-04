Music mogul Jay Z has initiated legal action against attorney Tony Buzzbe, David Fortmey, and their client, identified as Jane Doe, following the dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.



According to a report in People, the lawsuit was filed on Monday in Alabama.



According to the report, Jay Z, whose actual name is Shawn Carter, has presented three claims against all three defendants: malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and civil conspiracy.



He has also lodged a defamation claim specifically against Jane Doe. The rapper is pursuing assumed, actual, and punitive damages in the case.

Advertisment

Jay Z files case against his accusers

In his legal filing, Jay Z contends that the original allegations of rape were knowingly “false” and “malicious.” The musician also stated that the lawsuit was “strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering” upon him.

Jay Z is done with Instagram! Deletes account one day after joining

Advertisment

The initial lawsuit was submitted in October 2024 and alleged that Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. Jane Doe, at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Jay Z had denied the allegations back then.



Buzbee and co-counsel Antigone Curis voluntarily withdrew the case in February this year.



Now, Jay-Z’s latest lawsuit asserts that the October claim was based on misinformation provided by Jane Doe and her legal representatives.



According to the filing, Jane Doe and her lawyers “launched to extort" the rapper "through a menacing ‘private’ ‘demand letter,’ ” further alleging that the defendants engaged in “a desperate attempt to leverage Mr. Carter into an extortionate payoff.”

The legal document also states that Jane Doe “voluntarily admitted” to Jay-Z’s representative that “Carter did not assault her” and that Buzbee had “pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”



Jay-Z plans to pursue legal action “to hold Doe accountable for her wilful defamation per se and her malicious prosecution of knowingly false allegations against” him.

Advertisment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case

The allegations came amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Federal prosecutors allege that he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fuelled sex parties using threats and violence.



He has denied all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5.