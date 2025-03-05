Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested with 15 kg gold at India’s Bengaluru International Airport. She was reportedly attempting to smuggle 14.8 kg of gold worth over Rs 120 million from Dubai, officials said.

Kannada actress was smuggling 15 kgs gold from Dubai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had received a tip-off. They arrested the actress upon her arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight. According to DRI officials, they were keeping a close watch on her because of her repeated international trips. She had travelled to Dubai four times within 15 days. Upon suspicion that she was a part of some illicit activities, the officials monitored her return to India this time.

Post her arrest, Ranya was presented before an economic offences court. She has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

When checked, the officials found that the actress had allegedly smuggled the gold by concealing gold bars in her clothing and wearing a significant portion of it. Reportedly, she was wearing a large part of the smuggled gold.

Officials suspect that she may have attempted to leverage her connections to evade customs checks.

To evade police suspicion, Ranya allegedly identified herself as the daughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who serves as the Director General of Police in Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. She is also believed to have contacted local police personnel in an attempt to secure an escort from the airport.

Authorities are now probing whether any law enforcement officers, including her IPS father, were aware of her activities or were misled into assisting her.

Police investigating the matter

The DRI is now investigating whether she was doing this alone or was a part of a larger gold smuggling syndicate operating between Dubai and India.

Ranya Rao is known for her role alongside Kannada superstar Sudeep in Maanikya which released in 2014. She has also appeared in a few other films.