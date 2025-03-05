The Trivandrum regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has blocked the upcoming TV premiere of the Malayalam film Marco, arguing that violent movies like it contribute to rising violent crime in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Marco now facing controversy

Marco, an A-certified action film directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan, was a surprise pan-Indian hit, grossing ₹155 crore ($17.2 million) worldwide. Despite its success, the film has now come under scrutiny from the CBFC.

CBFC official calls for OTT ban

Nadeem Thufali, Regional Officer of the CBFC, has also filed a complaint with the CBFC chairperson, urging the central government to ban the film from streaming platforms.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Thufali stated, "Marco has already been certified A by the CBFC. Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to watch such films. The CBFC’s role is limited to certification and does not involve censorship. We have rejected the satellite rights for the movie as it is not suitable for a family audience."

FEFKA and the film industry condemn the ban

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has strongly opposed the CBFC’s decision, criticising political groups for using films as scapegoats. The ban has sparked widespread debate online.

Netizen reactions: Censorship or justified?

Public reactions to the ban have been divided. While some support the decision, others have slammed it as censorship and an attempt to deflect attention from real social issues.

