The Trivandrum regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has blocked the upcoming TV premiere of the Malayalam film Marco, arguing that violent movies like it contribute to rising violent crime in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Marco now facing controversy

Marco, an A-certified action film directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan, was a surprise pan-Indian hit, grossing ₹155 crore ($17.2 million) worldwide. Despite its success, the film has now come under scrutiny from the CBFC.

CBFC official calls for OTT ban

Nadeem Thufali, Regional Officer of the CBFC, has also filed a complaint with the CBFC chairperson, urging the central government to ban the film from streaming platforms.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Thufali stated, "Marco has already been certified A by the CBFC. Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to watch such films. The CBFC’s role is limited to certification and does not involve censorship. We have rejected the satellite rights for the movie as it is not suitable for a family audience."

FEFKA and the film industry condemn the ban

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has strongly opposed the CBFC’s decision, criticising political groups for using films as scapegoats. The ban has sparked widespread debate online.

Netizen reactions: Censorship or justified?

Public reactions to the ban have been divided. While some support the decision, others have slammed it as censorship and an attempt to deflect attention from real social issues.

Good. There is a thin line that they crossed. — Beeblebrox (@ZanyZephyrX) March 5, 2025

Then what about films like Kill? That also has a considerable amount of violence similar to this.

Also, Hit 3 is on the way🙂 — Nandan (@__nndn__) March 5, 2025

These guys have never watched GOT and many such films lol..what a joke — Anish (@Anishjain07) March 5, 2025

Stupidity in highest terms. If this was such an issue they could have done it before the theatrical release. This is just something for Certificate to be relevant. Same issue with SC when they dealt with Samay Raina — aogetumkabhi (@BineshIshaan) March 5, 2025

They should ban these kinda movies from making itself — Jagadeesh (@jagtce) March 5, 2025

It's easy to blame cinema rather than questioning the actual issues. — PRAD Ω (@pradyum_anil) March 5, 2025

There is a thin line between maturity and dumbness for ppl to get such kind of content as reality into their minds — Aditya BS (@AdityaBS8) March 5, 2025

