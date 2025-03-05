The first look at Joaquin Phoenix in director Ari Aster’s upcoming film Eddington has been released. The film marks their second collaboration after 2023’s surrealist comedy Beau Is Afraid, which earned Phoenix a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

A dark comedy set during the pandemic

Produced by Square Peg and A24, Eddington is a black comedy set during the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows a couple stranded in a small town, where Phoenix plays the town sheriff running for mayor.

Ari Aster first announced the project during the promotional tour for Beau Is Afraid. Filming began in March 2024 and wrapped up in May.

Star-studded cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Joaquin Phoenix’s recent work

Phoenix’s last film was Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’s critically and commercially successful Joker (2019). He reprised his role as the iconic comic book villain. However, the sequel was a critical and commercial disappointment, grossing $210 million against a $200 million budget.

The film received seven Golden Raspberry Award nominations in 2025, including Worst Picture, and won for Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, as well as Worst Screen Combo.



Eddington does not have an official release date, but is expected to hit the big screen in 2025.

