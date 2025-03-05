James Cameron congratulated Zoe Saldana on her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. The two have worked together on the Avatar films, and Cameron was thrilled to see her recognised by The Academy.

Saldana wins over tough competition

Saldana beat out Ariana Grande (Wicked), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) for the award.

Emilia Pérez, led the nominations at the 97th Academy Awards with 13, took home two Oscars, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez follows a Mexican cartel boss who wants to disappear and transition into a woman, with the help of a lawyer. Saldana played Rita Mora Castro, a role that earned her critical acclaim.

James Cameron’s reaction

Speaking to Variety, Cameron called her win well-deserved. “I was so happy to see Zoe acknowledged as the world-class performer we, in the Avatar family, have always known her to be. Her acceptance speech was a noble reminder of what immigrant families bring to the U.S. and Hollywood.”

What’s next for Zoe Saldana?

Next, Saldana will return as Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in Cameron’s blockbuster franchise. The film follows Jake Sully and his family as they leave the Omatikaya clan and join the nomadic Metkayina after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water.

She’ll be joined by returning cast members Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release on 19 December 2025.

