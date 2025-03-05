Dexter fans can expect some new faces to take the story forward. The new show Deter: Resurrection has cast Neil Patrick Harris as a guest star in a pivotal role.

The How I Met Your Mother actor will play a man named Lowell. Other details about the show and the characters are currently under wraps.

Dexter began production in January in New York. The Showtime series is set to debut on Paramount+ with Showtime in the summer.

Cast and Plot of Dexter: Resurrection

Other cast members include Michael C. Hall who returns as Dexter Morgan in the series, along with Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick will not be the only guest star and will have Krysten Ritter for company.

For fans, Dexter: Resurrection is different from Dexter: Original which released in 2024. The prequel series follows a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to serial killer.

As for Dexter: Resurrection, it is one of the many spinoffs planned in the Dexter world. Dexter is a popular serial killer show that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. A sequel series, Dexter: New Blood, aired in 2021.

The series is executive-produced by Dexter vet Clyde Phillips, who also returns to serve as showrunner. Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios serve as producers. Hall is an EP along with Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, with Marcos Siega serving as producing director.