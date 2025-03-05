Matt Lucas has issued an apology to Millie Bobby Brown after she criticised him and several media outlets for making unwanted comments about her face, body, and clothing. Brown, who has been in the spotlight since she was a child, called out the double standards in the industry, stating that she refuses to apologise for her appearance.

Advertisment

Also Read: Robert Pattinson frustrated over The Batman 2 delay

Taking to Instagram, Brown addressed the issue, saying, “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again premieres to critical acclaim

Matt Lucas responds with an apology

Advertisment

Following Brown’s comments, Lucas took to Instagram to apologise and clarify his intentions. He explained that his remarks were meant as a joke referencing his past sketch show Little Britain.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond and provide some context," Lucas wrote. Nearly 25 years ago, I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo, you had blonde hair and wore a pink top. So I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases."

Also Read: First look at Joaquin Phoenix from Ari Aster’s Eddington is here

Lucas expresses admiration for Brown

Lucas went on to clarify that he never intended to hurt Brown and expressed admiration for her. He also shared his frustration over how the media portrayed his comment.

"I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you, but I realise it has, and for that, I apologise."

He concluded his message with, "Matt x."

Also Read: Marco ban: Netizens react to CBFC ban of Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film