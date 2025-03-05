Marvel has officially released the opening sequence for Daredevil: Born Again, following the premiere of its first two episodes on Disney+. The sequence features Matt Murdock discarding his helmet as the credits roll, accompanied by a score from The Newton Brothers.

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again premieres to critical acclaim

Advertisment

Strong reception for the first two episodes

The first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ and have received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. The show currently holds an 83% critics rating and a 95% audience score.

Matt Murdock’s return as Daredevil

Advertisment

The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who secretly operates as the vigilante Daredevil. At the start of Born Again, Murdock has retired from crime-fighting after a traumatic incident. However, when Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), becomes the mayor of New York, Murdock is forced to take up the mantle once again to protect his loved ones.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson frustrated over The Batman 2 delay

Returning and new cast members

Several familiar faces from the original Netflix series return, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. The series also introduces new cast members such as Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

Also Read: Neil Gaiman refutes abuse allegations with new court declaration

Season 2 already in production

Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, Daredevil: Born Again has already been renewed for a second season. Filming for Season 2 began in New York just days before the premiere of Season 1.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again drop weekly on Disney+.

Also Read: Marco ban: Netizens react to CBFC ban of Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film