Filming for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is already underway in New York, just days before the first season premiered on Disney+ on March 4. The first two episodes are now streaming and have received strong reviews, holding an 82 per cent critics rating and a 90 per cent audience score.

Teasing season 2

In a recent interview with Collider, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio teased what fans can expect in the upcoming season. Cox revealed, "I've read the same amount as Charlie, six, and I love where it's going. It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season."

D’Onofrio added, "We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

What’s happening in Daredevil: Born Again?

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who secretly operates as the vigilante Daredevil. At the start of Born Again, Murdock has retired from crime-fighting after a traumatic incident but is forced back into action.

Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin, a former New York crime boss who is now running for mayor.

Several familiar faces from the original Netflix series return, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again drop every week on Disney+.

