OTT releases: As we step into a new month, a fresh lineup of movies and shows is set to drop on OTT platforms. And as we get into the weekend, we compile a list of movies and shows that will release this weekend on OTT. For movie buffs who love spending their weekends binge-watching a diverse range of content, this weekend is going to be quite exciting! A mix of rom-coms, dramas, thrillers, and more are arriving on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

From Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut film Nadaaniyan to Gajraj Rao’s Dupahiya and the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, there's plenty to keep you entertained.

Here’s a look at the upcoming OTT releases for March 2025:

Picture This

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sindhu Vee

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, this rom-com follows Pia, a passionate yet struggling photographer who receives a prediction about finding her true love. As she gets caught up in the chaos of her sister’s wedding, her ex reappears, making things even more complicated.

Nadaaniyan

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty

Set in the heart of Delhi, this romantic saga revolves around Pia, a rich girl, and Arjun Mehta, a middle-class boy. However, their love story takes an unexpected turn when unforeseen challenges arise between them.

Daredevil: Born Again

Streaming on: Disney+

Cast: Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this Disney+ series continues the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities who fights for justice through his law firm. Meanwhile, former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political ambitions in New York.

Dupahiya

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora, Renuka Shahane, Yashpal Sharma and Komal Kushwaha.

Set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the story revolves around a wedding where the dowry—a motorbike—gets stolen just eight days before the ceremony. The villagers' desperate attempts to recover the stolen bike make up the rest of this entertaining drama.

The Waking of a Nation

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Cast: Taaruk Raina and Sahil Mehta

This historical drama is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, under British rule in India. The series follows the struggle to seek justice for one of the most tragic events in Indian history.