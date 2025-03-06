Netflix's Test OTT Release Date: Get ready for another thrilling watch! Madhavan and Nayanthara’s upcoming film Test is set to release directly on Netflix, skipping theatical release. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the movie also stars Siddharth Malhotra.

Netflix Test OTT Release Date

The much-anticipated sports drama will release on OTT platform on April 4.

Test OTT Release: When to watch the sports drama

Starring three acting powerhouses, the movie is set against the backdrop of a cricket match, telling a story of three individuals, facing life challenges with a choice that they have to make for the sake of their dreams.

The movie marks Netflix’s first original Tamil release of 2025.

On Thursday (Mar 5), the streaming giant made the big announcement with a gripping poster featuring the lead cast. The movie will releade on April 4.

“Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST (There comes a turning point in our lives. That moment is called TEST),” reads the caption of the annoucement post.

The Tamil film will also be available to view in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

With emotionally weeved theme, Siddharth is playing the role of a criketer with Madhavan his persumable coach.

Official synopsis of Test

The synopis of the film reads: "In a game where the stakes are personal and the consequences unforgettable, every move matters. One moment, one choice – that’s all it takes to be the hero or the villain. This unmissable Tamil film isn’t just about the game; it’s about the TEST life throws at you''.

Cast, writer and more details about Test

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Telugu star Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat.

Written and directed by S Sashikanth along with Suman Kumar; Test is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra under YNOT Studios. The music of sports drama is composed by singer Shakthisree Gopalan.