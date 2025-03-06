Good news for anime fans! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is set to hit Indian and international screens this year. The movie will first be released in Japan, followed by India and other international markets.

The film is Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, which was published in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle release date:

The upcoming movie tells the story of innocent and kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who becomes a Demon Slayer after demons murder his entire family and his younger sister Nezuko transforms into one.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll, who are handling the movie's global release, announced the theatrical release date. On Wednesday (Mar 6), the exciting teaser of the movie was released.



Sharing the teaser, they wrote, ''Experience the monumental beginning to an epic finale! ⚔️See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, only in theatres September 12.''

The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles in addition to Hindi and English dubbed versions. For the cinematic experience, the movie will be released in IMAX.

Official synopsis of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle:

With the tragic story of a boy fighting for his sister, the movie is packed with an engaging story in addition to the intence sword fights.

The official synopsis for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle reads: "Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village."

"As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

Check the international release date calendar:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania,

Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland.