Leaked concept art and an alleged script draft suggest that She-Hulk will make her big-screen debut in Avengers: Doomsday. The concept art features both Hulk and She-Hulk on Planet Hulk, aligning with newly leaked plot details indicating that the film will centre on superheroes from different universes attempting to save their own from a catastrophic event.

She-Hulk and Deadpool’s banter?

The potential script leak hints at an interaction between She-Hulk and Deadpool, two characters known for breaking the fourth wall. If true, this could lead to some entertaining banter between the two, marking their first-ever on-screen exchange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She-Hulk’s MCU journey

She-Hulk made her MCU debut in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created by Jessica Gao. While the show received praise for its humour and writing, it faced criticism for its rushed and inconsistent VFX.

Tatiana Maslany, who portrays Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, recently spoke on the Collider Ladies Night podcast about why she chose the role:

"The script and my meeting with Jessica Gao before the audition was like, ‘She's so funny. She's so interesting. I'm so curious about her take on this character. I feel like she and I can build something really interesting, and we have a similar sense of humour.’ That just became more and more apparent as I was working on the project, that she was like the thing."

What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday

Fans will have to wait for confirmation on She-Hulk’s involvement, but given her comic book history and the film’s multiversal premise, her appearance seems likely. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is set to take centre stage as the movie’s lead character, much like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The film is expected to feature major MCU characters, including the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wong, Bruce Banner, and a few mutants.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres worldwide on 1 May 2026.

