The long-rumoured fourth season of Ted Lasso has finally received an update, thanks to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) directory, which recently added Season 4 to its registry. The listing also confirms that Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein are attached as producers for the upcoming season.

A new direction for season 4?

While official plot details remain unknown, there's talk that Season 4 could shift its focus to the women's football team that Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) wanted to establish at the end of Season 3. Additionally, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is speculated to be taking on a coaching role for the new team.

Jason Sudeikis' future in Ted Lasso

Although Sudeikis is listed as a producer, there is no confirmation yet on whether he will reprise his role as Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ is reportedly interested in continuing the series for at least three more seasons, which makes sense given its massive popularity.

Juno Temple on a possible spin-off

Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones, recently addressed the idea of a Ted Lasso spin-off. She expressed hesitation, saying: "The idea of a spin-off with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spin-off. I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!"

Ted Lasso's legacy

The beloved sports comedy follows American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who is unexpectedly hired to manage a struggling English football club. Since its debut, the series has won multiple accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

