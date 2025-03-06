Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) upcoming slate. The film marks the return of the Russo brothers as directors and features Robert Downey Jr. making a surprising comeback, this time as the villainous Doctor Doom.

Set in Phase Six

The movie will take place during Phase Six of the MCU, which kicks off in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A recent leak of concept art has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation about the film’s potential storyline and how it might shape the future of the MCU.

Rumoured plot details (Spoilers)

According to The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, Avengers: Doomsday will focus on Doctor Doom’s attempt to prevent a multiversal collapse. While Doom is often seen as a villain, in this story, he believes he is a hero trying to save his own universe, even if it comes at the cost of others.

Perez also claimed that the movie’s plot is similar to the scrapped Avengers: Kang Dynasty, explaining: "It’s still a very similar story being told: and that’s that the remaining heroes of the remaining worlds of the Multiverse have to find a way to save their own universe and how they’d go about in doing that, even if it means the destruction of the other universe to save their own."

Additionally, he stated that Doctor Doom will take centre stage in the film, much like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The film is expected to feature key MCU characters, including the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wong, Bruce Banner, and a few mutants.

While fans will have to wait to see if these rumours are accurate or even true, Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres worldwide on 1 May 2026.

