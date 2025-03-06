Veteran actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's death continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Nearly a week ago, Hackman and his wife were found dead at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

On Wednesday, amid investigation in the case, the sheriff's department released an update and ruled out the possibility of a gas leak that may have caused the death of the couple.



According to a press release, the New Mexico Gas Company "confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" on Feb. 26 and made "no significant findings" at the couple's secluded home.

The gas company noted "a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners." Additionally, there were four "red tags" for code enforcement violations, involving "a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Additionally, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed at a press conference Friday that Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide.

More details of the case



The couple's Santa Fe home was tested for carbon monoxide Feb. 26, shortly after the bodies were discovered. Hackman, Arakawa and one of their three dogs were found dead inside their home Feb. 26.

Arakawa was found on the floor in a bathroom of the couple's home. Various pills were scattered on a counter, and a space heater was on the floor next to her.

Gene Hackman and wife had likely been dead for nine days when found: Sheriff



Officers present at the spot stated that the pianist's body had shown "obvious signs of death," including bloating and mummification.

Hackman was found in the couple's mudroom. According to a search warrant affidavit, Hackman had a cane and sunglasses near his head. The actor showed similar "obvious signs of death."

Police say Gene Hackman, wife's death 'suspicious enough' to investigate



The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department have described the deaths as "suspicious" and are investigating the case. It is believed that the couple had been dead for over a week before their bodies were discovered. So far the cause of the death has not been determined.