One of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially among MCU fans, is Fantastic Four: First Steps. This movie will mark the debut of Marvel's First Family in its ever-expanding cinematic universe.



Advertisment

Also Read:Captain America and Bucky’s chemistry has us excited ahead of Captain America: Brave New World

A-list cast

This excitement is partly due to the film's stellar cast, which includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the lead roles.

Advertisment

The impressive supporting cast features the likes of Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne.



Also Read:Priyanka Chopra reacts on Anuja's Oscar nomination, calls it 'an incredible moment'

Natasha Lyonne drops a hint

Actress Natasha Lyonne, who has been cast in an undisclosed role, recently dropped a hint for fans about the upcoming movie and her involvement.

Advertisment

“I’m very moved that they want me to be in that movie,” Lyonne said. “It is all very interstellar-type stuff, coming at it from different directions.”

Fans have been speculating for months about the plot points of the upcoming movie, and many support the theory that Lyonne will be playing the role of H.E.R.B.I.E.





Who is H.E.R.B.I.E.?

In the comics, H.E.R.B.I.E. is a robot sidekick and assistant created by Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic, to help the team.

For now, fans will have to wait until the trailer drops to see if this theory holds any merit.



Also Read:All We Imagine As Light Oscar hopes dashed, Netflix's Anuja bags nomination for Best live-action short film

The future of the MCU

The current fifth phase of the MCU will wrap up this year, with Captain America: Brave New World hitting screens on 14 February 2025 and The Thunderbolts premiering on May 2, 2025.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and is scheduled for release on screens worldwide on July 25, 2025.



Also Read:Comedian Conan O'Brien to host Oscars 2025