Get set for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World as Anthony Mackie takes up the iconic role of Captain America after Chris Evans stepped down from the role following Avengers: Endgame trajectory for his character. Fans of the franchise and the MCU are excited to watch Anthony hold the coveted Captain America shield alongside his Falcon wings.

The film will also feature Harrison Ford’s thrilling character of Thaddeus Ross AKA the Red Hulk, introducing fresh new characters to the Marvel universe.

Anthony's shoutout for Sebastian Stan at Golden Globes

While there is still some time for the release of the Captain America film, we saw a bit of brotherhood at the Golden Globes. At the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony 2025, Anthony Mackie gave a warm shoutout to fellow Marvel star Sebastian Stan while presenting the Best Animated Motion Picture award. Mackie shared the stage with Captain America: Brave New World co-star Harrison Ford.

Acknowledging his warm friendship with his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Anthony Mackie jokingly quipped, “We’re still friends with Sebastian Stan, by the way,” further adding an adorable hand-hearted gesture!

Sebastian Stan had an exciting time himself as he picked up a Golden Globe for A Different Man role. He will next be seen in Marvel’s Thunderbolts. At the Golden Globes red carpet, Stan revealed exciting details about the film saying, “Thunderbolts is very singular and will stand on its own. I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can compare them to, The Breakfast Club is the best way of describing it!”

Captain America: Brave New World Plot

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who after meeting with the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In the film, he must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. The film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford in pivotal roles. It’s directed by Julius Onah and is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the big screens on February 14 in India, releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.