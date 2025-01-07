Coldplay band has been served a notice ahead of its much-awaited concert in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India. Lead singer Chris Martin and organisers of the show have been asked not to use children in any form on the stage.

Advertisment

In addition, the organisers have also been asked to ensure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or any other form of hearing protection. They have also been asked to follow noise control protocol and not exceed levels beyond 120 decibels.

Coldplay has been instructed that if they fail to comply with any of these, strict action will be taken against them by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad city.

The notice is a result of a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh. The professor complained that such loud sounds played for a large amount of time can be extremely harmful to a child’s physical and mental health.

Advertisment

Also read: We get it why internet's obsessed with Kareena Kapoor's New Year's bash dress

Coldplay to perform in Ahmedabad this January

The popular band will be performing in Ahmedabad city on January 25 and January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as part of their Music of the Spheres tour. Coldplay was previously scheduled to perform only on one day but the second show was added to their schedule due to “unprecedented demand" by the audiences.

Advertisment

Announcing the 2nd show in Ahmedabad in November 2024, ticketing platform BookMyShow wrote, “Due to unprecedented demand, a 5TH SHOW has been added in India for Coldplay! Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 now on the 26 of JANUARY at Narendra Modi Stadium.-Waiting room for the second show goes live at 12.45 PM IST -Early access to the waiting room does not guarantee priority access in the queue.-Tickets go on sale at 1 PM IST -Once the sale begins, each user will be assigned a position in the queue through the automated queue randomisation.-Each user can book maximum 4 tickets across all Ahmedabad shows."

Also read: Durjoy Datta discusses themes of fidelity, revenge in audiobook The Revenge Podcast | Interview

Coldplay's Mumbai dates

Meanwhile, Coldplay will also be performing at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.