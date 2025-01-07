Kareena Kapoor dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram and gave us a peek into her New Year celebrations in Switzerland. The actress brought in the new year with her family in the European nation. Her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh are seen in pictures with her. The actress looked resplendent in a champagne-ivory gown which fit her perfectly.

Ever since she shared the photos on social media, people have been obsessing over how great she looks in them. Happy and vibing to good times, Kareena Kapoor looked like a million bucks.

Kareena Kapoor's dress details

You ask where you can get your hands on the dress? Well, it's a Ralph Lauren number. It’s a shimmery sleeveless pleated dress with a flowy skirt. She accessorised the look with a black and metallic bag, bright red pumps, minimal earrings and subtle makeup. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, looked dapper as usual in a black tuxedo. Also read: Azaad trailer: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgn look great together, Ajay Devgn kills it new avatar| WATCH

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan. In one, she can be seen posing against the snowy background. Then there’s one inside the hotel as she holds a fan. It’s a blurry picture.

She shared these pictures with the caption, “Headed home with this mood for 2025.”

A few days ago, Kareena shared a few pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan carrying her heels post-New Year celebration, so that she could walk comfortably. She captioned that image, “Happy new year friends. More Pictures coming soon. stay tuned."

Kareena has an exciting year ahead. Busy with several films, Kareena is currently working on a film with Raazi film director Meghna Gulzar. The film is tentatively titled Daayra.