Expect something new this January as two star kids make their high-profile debut this year with Azaad, a film set in pre-Independence India with a story that infuses romance and action. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn will mark their Bollywood debut with Azaad. The film also features Ajay Devgn as a rebel who escapes the clutches of the brutal English army.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, the film also features Diana Penty in a key role.

Plot, cast and release details of Azaad

The period drama tells the story of a skilled horse rider, played by Ajay Devgn. As his horse goes missing, he embarks on a daring mission with the help of a young boy played by Aaman Devgan. Rasha plays a royal family member and Diana is paired opposite Ajay in the film as his love interest.

The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 17.

Watch the trailer of Azaad here:

Azaad song Uyi Amma in news

Azaad was in the news recently as makers dropped the first song from the film titled, “Uyi Amma” which has Rasha and Aaman show off their dance moves. The song has been received well and is garnering millions of views on YouTube.

Many have been comparing Rasha’s dance moves with mother Raveena’s.

The film’s trailer also gives us a peek into Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani’s chemistry and we can safely say that it’s on point.