Ahead of the release of Game Changer, a film that South superstar Ram Charan is most excited about, there has been a mood dampener. Two fans of Ram Charan who attended the film’s pre-release event, died tragically after meeting with a fatal accident as they returned from the show.

The event happened in Rajahmundry.

The pre-release event was attended by Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the news of the deaths reached the makers, the producer of the film, Dil Raju, extended his sympathies to the families and offered them the support of Rs 10 lakh ($11,668). The two fans have been identified as Arava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22) from Gaigolupadu in Kakinda.

What we know of the tragic loss

After attending the event, the two men were returning home on a bike when a van coming from the opposite direction hit them. Although both of them were rushed to the Peddapuram Hospital, they did not survive the fatal injuries. A case has been registered with the Rangampeta police.

Dil Raju offers support

Dil Raju is one of the producers of Game Changer. Soon after the news reached him, his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced on X, “Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time."

Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals Aarava Manikanta & Thokaada Charan who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this… — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 6, 2025

Dil Raju expressed his condolences and said, “I just got to know that after the event, while returning, two members tragically passed away. That is why Pawan Kalyan asked me if there was an alternative to this event, as he mentioned how deeply saddening it is when something unfortunate happens after such a big event."

He added, “But, Ram Charan and I insisted and asked for this event. I pray that their souls rest in peace, and we will stand by and support the two families. I am immediately sending Rs 5 lakhs each and assuring you that we will stand by them." Pawan Kalyan has also promised financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims' families.

Tragedy befalls the South Indian film industry

This incident comes only a month after a woman died at Pushpa 2’s screening in Hyderabad where lead actor Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit. As those in attendance got to know of Allu’s visit, a stampede-like situation took place and a woman lost her life. Her son is being treated for injuries at a hospital. Boney Kapoor doesn't think it's Allu Arjun's fault, blames crowd for Pushpa 2 stampede death

