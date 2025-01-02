Pushpa 2 box office collections: Allu Arjun starrer has now become the second most successful Indian film ever, beating the record of Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has given the Indian film industry the much-needed jolt it needed. Now running in the theatres for almost a month now, the film has crossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide benchmark. This record was previously held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke the record on New Year’s Day after it collected Rs 13.15 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 1184.65 crore (domestic numbers).

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to win at box office

On New Year’s Day, the Hindi version made Rs 9.5 crore and the Telugu version made Rs 3.1 crore. Out of the Rs 1184.65 crore collected by the film in India, Rs 774.65 crore was made from the Hindi version and Rs 330.53 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 57.65 crore from the Tamil version, Rs 14.14 crore from the Malayalam version and Rs 7.6 crore from the Kannada version.

Adding this with worldwide box office collections registered, makers announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule's total collections stands at Rs 1760 crore worldwide till Day 26. At that time, the film was just Rs 28 crore away from taking over Baahubali 2’s spot.

In the last two days, Pushpa 2 made Rs 20.85 crore in India, crossing the Baahubali record and becoming the second most successful film of India.

Dangal remains most successful Indian film ever

Now Pushpa 2 is just behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal which is scripted as India’s most successful film ever in the history of Indian cinema. The film collected Rs 2070 crore after its release in India. Dangal’s domestic collection stood at Rs 387.38 crore but the film made a huge amount of money from the overseas market, especially in China. Dangal starred Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in leading roles. It was inspired from the real-life story of the Phogat sisters who overcame economic and societal hurdles to become India's most successful wrestlers.