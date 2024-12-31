We are excited to start a new chapter in the new year with new content. As we bid adieu to 2024 and welcome the new year, here's a list of everything you can enjoy in the theatres near you.

From heartwarming dramas to epic blockbusters, here is a lineup of some must-watch films in the new year. With a mix of some new and some old, here is a list of films you can enjoy in the first month of the year.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet. Watch the film in theatres as it releases on January 3, 2025.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release

Relive the magic of one of Bollywood’s most cherished films as it returns to cinemas on January 3, 2025. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur as a group of friends who laugh, cry and grow together.

Rowdy Rathore 2

The fearless cop is back! Rowdy Rathore 2, directed by Sabina Khan, is the sequel to the blockbuster action-comedy Rowdy Rathore. Get ready for more high-octane action and laughter as it releases on January 8, 2025.

Fateh

A respected man with a mysterious past, Fateh lives a quiet life in Punjab. When a village girl falls victim to a dangerous cybercrime, he teams up with Khushi, who is an ethical hacker, to fight for justice. Releasing on January 10, 2025, this is a must-watch for people who enjoy thrillers.