In a world full of black and white, it doesn’t hurt being a little grey at times. We are talking about the grey characters that made our stories – films and shows more exciting with their storylines in 2024. From psychopath killers to sexual predators, here are all the times that actors aced their characters and gave us iconic anti-heroes this year.

List of 5 Best Villains of 2024:

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again

Singham Again had a mad ensemble of actors but Arjun Kapoor’s portrayal as modern-day Raavan stood out in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed saga. Singham Again had action, romance, revenge, and drama and was an out-and-out entertainer.

R. Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan was a surprise hit with R. Madhavan’s chilling transformation into a manipulative and morally ambiguous character making it unforgettable. Starring Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyotika and Jaanki in leading roles, this is a supernatural thriller about a man going to lengths when a stranger casts black magic on his daughter.

Vikrant Massey in Sector 36

Vikrant Massey stepped into the dark with his portrayal of a cold and calculative antagonist in Sector 36 which was based on the real-life case of a man and his servant being held for kidnapping and mutilating children of the nearby slum. Vikrant’s layered performance elevates this gritty crime thriller to a whole new level.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Maharaja

Jaideep Ahlawat’s power-packed performance as a corrupt and menacing figure in Maharaja is both captivating and terrifying. He was vicious, cruel and so elusive in his portrayal of a fraud Godman that it made the film a great watch.

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2

Easily the biggest film of the year 2024, Pushpa 2 takes the crown for being the biggest crowd-puller this year. While Allu Arjun takes the cake for stunning fans with his charisma on screen, Fahadh wasn’t far behind in playing the antagonist of the film who puts to play all tricks to make Pushpa Raj’s plans fail miserably.