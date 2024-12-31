Whether it was playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila or ruling the music scene not only in India but all over the globe, Diljit Dosanjh literally won hearts, just as his first name translates to (winner of hearts).

Dosanjh's captivating concerts and powerful performances blurred borders, making him no less than a movement.

A true blue Punjabi who wears Punjabiyat on his sleeves, Dosanjh's rustic voice not only graced Bollywood movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Jigra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Baby John but also made the A-listers groove to his tunes at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.

Key moments from Diljit's 2024 journey

Debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Our Desi pop star made Hollywood go gaga over his Bhangra moves as he made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was introduced as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet." Exquisitely attired in a traditional outfit, Diljit owned the stage as he performed his super hit tracks "Born to Shine" and "G.O.A.T".

This marked a huge milestone in the singer's illustrious career as he became the first Punjabi artist ever to have performed at the show. The achievement came after his historic concerts at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the year 2023.

Outperforms as an actor

Diljit, living up to his name, won hearts not only as a singer but also as an actor. His authentic portrayal of Punjabi folk singer Amar Sing Chamkila, who was both revered and reviled, was highly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. The actor brought a shining sincerity to the role, perfectly weaving the singer's gritty life experiences and pain into a fine-tuned display of artistry.

Apart from this, his much-awaited reunion with Neeru Bajwa in Punjabi romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3 broke the box office records.

Dil-Luminati Tour

The Pop icon's Dil-Luminati Tour changed the music landscape in so many ways. It does not have one, but many key moments that redefined the singer's popularity as a global artist.

Diljit created history in Canada when he sold out the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Prior to the concert, he was also visited by the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show,” Trudeau wrote in a post. “Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.”

Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show.



Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power. pic.twitter.com/EYhS0LEFFl — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024

By selling out concerts worldwide, Diljit rightfully proved that music is a universal language and it knows no boundaries.

Diljit truly redefined Punjabi pride and became a living example of how true artistry can transcend borders. It is safe to say that the year 2024 was 'Dosanjhawala's'.